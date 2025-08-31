Clear
Robin Lod scores a goal for Minnesota in 1-1 tie with Timbers

By AP News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored in the 85th minute for Minnesota United in a 1-1 tie with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Minnesota (14-6-9) is unbeaten in three straight and has three wins in its last five games.

Wil Trapp a perfectly-place arcing ball-ahead from beyond midfield to the edge of the area where Lod, who slipped behind the defense, gently tapped a volley to himself, fought off a defender and then beat goalkeeper James Pantemis with a second-touch strike from near the penalty spot.

The Timbers took a 1-0 lead on an own goal by Minnesota’s Nicolás Romero in the 79th minute.

Dayne St. Clair had six saves for United.

Portland (10-9-9) is winless in four straight.

Pantemis stopped five shots for the Timbers.

Minnesota has 51 points this season with four games to play. United had a club-record 53 points in 2019).

The Timbers and Minnesota played to a 1-1 tie on July 19.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

