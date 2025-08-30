San Diego FC tries to extend road win streak in game against Los Angeles FC

San Diego FC (16-7-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (11-6-8, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -149, San Diego +333, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC visits Los Angeles FC aiming to prolong a six-game road winning streak.

LAFC is 9-6-6 in Western Conference play. LAFC leads the Western Conference with just 31 conceded goals.

San Diego is 15-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is third in the MLS with 53 goals led by Anders Dreyer with 14.

The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. San Diego won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 14 goals with six assists for LAFC. Javairo Dilrosun has two goals over the past 10 games.

Dreyer has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for San Diego. Milan Iloski has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-2-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

San Diego: 6-2-2, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured), Aaron Long (injured).

San Diego: Oscar Verhoeven (injured), Aiden Joshua Harangi (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press