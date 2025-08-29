Cremonese beats Sassuolo for second straight win on Serie A return

CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Cremonese became the first newly promoted side since Sampdoria in 2012 to win its first two games in Serie A after a hard-fought 3-2 home result against Sassuolo on Friday.

Reports in the Italian media suggested David Nicola’s side was close to signing 38-year-old former Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy on Friday but it did not need help in front of the goal in the first half.

Filippo Terracciano’s header in the 37th minute was followed two minutes later by veteran Argentine midfielder Franco Vázquez making it 2-0.

Andrea Pinamonti’s skilful turn and strike got the visitor back in the game 19 minutes into the second half. Domenico Berardi leveled with a penalty.

However, substitute Manuel De Luca’s spot kick in stoppage time sealed the win.

Last week, Cremonese beat AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro.

Sassuolo was pointless after two matches.

