Huitema scores tying goal and Reign draw 1-1 with Dash in the NWSL

Jordyn Huitema scored on a header in the second half to pull the visiting Seattle Reign into a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

In the evening’s other match, Racing Louisville won 1-0 on the road against the San Diego Wave.

The Reign (7-5-5) have lost just once in their last seven matches (3-1-3). But their string of six straight matches with multiple goals was snapped.

Seattle scored against the run of play on Huitema’s header from the top of the box off a long serve from Sofia Huerta in the 65th minute. With the assist, Huerta became the NWSL’s all-time regular season assist leader with 32.

The Dash (5-8-4) are 2-0-2 in their last four matches.

Danny Colaprico had a chance on a rebound for the Dash in the 28th minute but her attempt from the top of the box hit the cross bar.

Yazmeen Ryan got her second goal of the season early in the second half, maneuvering her way around Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey when she came out of her net before finding space to score unchallenged.

The match was delayed for 20 minutes because of high temperature readings on the field.

“It’s hard to come to Houston, it’s obviously hot here, hard team to play. So to get one point is something we’re excited about, but obviously we always want to get three,” Huerta said.

Racing Louisville cap road trip with a win

Emma Sears scored early in the second half and Racing Louisville wrapped up its three-game road trip with a victory over the Wave.

The loss snapped a five-game unbeaten streak (2-0-3) for the Wave (8-4-5), who remained in third place in the league standings.

Racing Louisville (7-6-4) had settled for draws in its last two matches after conceding late goals.

The Wave nearly scored at the end of the first half, but Gia Corely’s attempt off a cross from Adriana Leon hit the post.

Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer made eight saves in the shutout. Sears’ goal in the 59th minute was her seventh of the season.

“I think sometimes we get a little bit overlooked, and we’re just kind of taking that and running with it,” Bloomer said. “Like, overlook us if you want, I guess, but we’re here to play, and we’re having fun.”

