Mbappé scores twice as Real Madrid wins 3-0 at Oviedo to maintain perfect start in La Liga

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso started with Vinícius Júnior on the bench for the Spanish league game at Oviedo on Sunday but the Brazil star still played a decisive role after coming on in the second half, creating one goal and scoring another in a 3-0 win for Madrid.

France striker Kylian Mbappé got a brace for Madrid.

Madrid is one of only three clubs so far with a 100% record after two games but the top spot was taken by Villarreal, which scored five without reply in a crushing win over Girona.

Osasuna beat Valencia 1-0, and Real Sociedad came from two goals down to share the points at home with Espanyol in a 2-2 draw.

Vinícius was replaced by his Brazil teammate Rodrygo, who started a competitive match for the first time since Madrid’s opener in the Club World Cup in June, and he came close on a couple of occasions in a first half dominated by the visitors.

But it was another star forward who broke the deadlock eight minutes before halftime, with Mbappé beautifully controlling a pass from Arda Güler before turning and firing a low shot into the far corner.

Real had 17 shots in the first half against only one for the newly promoted Oviedo and another goal always looked likely. It came seven minutes from the end when Vinícius, who replaced Rodrygo after 63 minutes, stole possession in midfield before feeding Mbappé to steer in another low strike for his second goal.

Vinícius made it 3-0 in stoppage time with an assured finish after a quick counterattack.

Tajon Buchanan’s hat trick for Villarreal

Villarreal beat Girona 5-0 to top the league ahead of defending champion Barcelona and Madrid.

Canada midfielder Tajon Buchanan scored a hat trick, and Rafa Marin and former Arsenal striker Nicolas Pepe got one each, as the home side overran the visitors, who were 4-0 down at the break.

Girona has no points from its first two games and an already daunting goal difference of minus seven.

The result laid down a marker for Marcelino García Toral’s Villarreal but he was quick to temper any euphoria.

“It’s only two games and the schedule means we played them both at home,” he said. “This is a process. I am proud and grateful to the players, it’s been a real pleasure. But this is ephemeral. We will have a glass of wine with the family and keep working.”

Osasuna wins at home

New Osasuna coach Alessio Lisci got his first home win as Ante Budimir once again proved a key asset for the Basque Country side in a 1-0 win over Valencia.

Budimir’s superb header in the ninth minute was the difference between the teams, although the home side was given a helping hand by Valencia captain José Gayà, who apologized to supporters after being sent off midway through the first half for bringing down Víctor Muñoz as he ran toward the goal.

Gayà threw his captain’s armband to the ground as he walked off and, although he picked it up, he asked Valencia fans for forgiveness.

“I did it in a moment of rage,” he said on a day he made his 313th appearance for the club. “I let my teammates down.”

Valencia is still looking for a win after last week’s opening draw against Real Sociedad.

Milla scores again as Espanyol draws

A week after his late goal gave Espanyol a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid, Pere Milla scored with a diving header to put the visitors 1-0 up at Sociedad.

Javi Puado doubled its lead seconds before halftime when he scored from the penalty spot after a video review gave him a second chance following an infringement surrounding Alex Remiro’s save.

But Ander Barrenetxea cut the deficit just past the hour mark when his shot was deflected past the Espanyol goal keeper and then eight minutes later Orri Steinn Óskarsson fired home from a tight angle to level.

Espanyol is unbeaten with four points from its first two games, while Real Sociedad has drawn its two games so far.

