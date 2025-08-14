Champions League winner PSG may find it harder to defend the French title

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain lost only twice in Ligue 1 last season and benefited from a lack of domestic rivalry to also embark on a victorious Champions League campaign.

This French season might be more difficult for coach Luis Enrique and PSG.

Marseille and Monaco are determined to mount credible title challenges after strong summer signings.

PSG passed its first competitive test of the new season when it won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday against Tottenham, and has a long-awaited local derby against newly promoted Paris FC to come. Get ready for PSG vs. PFC.

But first, the season begins with Marseille at Rennes on Friday. Monaco is at home to Le Havre on Saturday and PSG is at Nantes on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the upcoming season:

Intercity rivalry

For the first time in 35 years two Paris-based soccer clubs are in Ligue 1.

Paris FC’s takeover by France’s richest family, the Arnaults of luxury empire LVMH, also got a minority stake from energy drink giant Red Bull.

It gives PSG fans a genuine city rivalry against a very close neighbor.

PFC changed stadiums following its promotion and will play at the 20,000-seat Stade Jean-Bouin — right across the street from PSG’s Parc des Princes.

PFC owner Antoine Arnault, the son of billionaire Bernard Arnault, used to be a PSG season-ticket holder.

“I’ve loved PSG since I was 12,” Antoine Arnault said. “You will never hear me say anything negative about PSG.”

Parc des Princes hosts the first meeting on Jan. 4. PFC hosts the second on May 16 in the final round.

Marseille offense

Coach Roberto De Zerbi has been proactive with his signings but his best move was keeping hold of influential midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Marseille bolstered its attack by signing highly rated Brazilian winger Igor Paixão in a deal that could rise to 35 million euros ($40.6 million).

Veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 30 goals for Marseille two seasons ago, has returned. Attacking midfielder Angel Gomes joined from Lille and U.S. winger Tim Weah arrived from Juventus.

They supplement an attack already featuring Mason Greenwood, who scored 21 league goals last season, and skilful finisher Amine Gouiri.

But the team’s heartbeat is Rabiot.

He was Marseille’s best player last season following a surprise move from Juventus, and the 53-cap France international said he turned down offers to move during the offseason.

“I couldn’t see myself leaving when I think the best is ahead of us,” Rabiot told Le Provence newspaper. “We’ve put something into place with the coach and I want to be part of what’s ahead.”

Monaco’s challenge

Monaco started last season strongly but faded badly due to poor defending and erratic goalkeeping.

Coach Adi Hütter is determined to correct that and the Principality club has recruited veteran goalkeeper Lukáš Hrádecky from Bayer Leverkusen.

Paul Pogba has also joined, along with Ansu Fati.

Pogba was once among the world’s best midfielders, and he’s trying to reignite a career derailed by injuries and a doping ban.

Fati was once considered among the world’s best young players in the way Lamine Yamal is now. The tricky winger has joined on a season-long loan from Barcelona, offering the former teen prodigy another chance to resurrect his career.

With the prolific Mika Biereth in attack alongside forward Folarin Balogun, and with Eliesse Ben Seghir and Maghnes Akliouche supporting them from midfield, the goals should flow for Monaco.

Veterans return

As well as Pogba, there will be plenty of interest in how Olivier Giroud and Florian Thauvin fare.

All three won the 2018 World Cup with France, although Thauvin was a fringe player.

The 38-year-old Giroud — France’s all-time record scorer with 57 goals — has joined Lille after leaving Los Angeles FC.

After winning Ligue 1 with Montpellier in 2012, Giroud joined Arsenal then won the Champions League with Chelsea and the Italian league with AC Milan.

Thauvin has joined Lens from Serie A club Udinese. He played the best soccer of his career for Marseille, scoring 53 league goals across three seasons from 2016-19.

PSG’s goalkeeper uncertainty

Gianluigi Donnarumma was arguably PSG’s best player during its stellar Champions League run. But he reportedly wants to leave after the club signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

Donnarumma’s future at PSG is in doubt after he was dropped from the squad for the UEFA Super Cup win against Tottenham.

Promoted clubs

Metz and Lorient went up with PFC.

Lorient won Ligue 2 thanks to striker Eli Junior Kroupi’s 22 goals.

Metz has Jonathan Fischer, a former substitute teacher, in goal. ___

