Pec and the LA Galaxy host the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (10-6-8, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-14-7, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +130, Seattle +182, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gabriel Pec leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Galaxy are 2-11-7 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy have a -20 goal differential, scoring 28 goals while conceding 48.

The Sounders are 10-6-5 in Western Conference games. The Sounders are fifth in the Western Conference drawing 124 corner kicks, averaging 5.2 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Reus has five goals and seven assists for the Galaxy. Pec has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Albert Rusnak has 10 goals and six assists for the Sounders. Jesus Ferreira has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sounders: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

Sounders: Stuart Russell Hawkins (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press