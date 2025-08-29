Austin brings home draw streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose Earthquakes (9-11-8, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (9-9-8, ninth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC +105, San Jose +224, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin plays the San Jose Earthquakes after playing to a draw in three straight home games.

Austin is 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Austin is fourth in the Western Conference giving up 32 goals.

The Earthquakes are 8-9-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes rank second in the Western Conference with 52 goals led by Josef Martinez with 12.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has five goals for Austin. Owen Wolff has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Martinez has 12 goals and three assists for the Earthquakes. Preston Judd has scored three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 4-3-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Brandon Vazquez (injured).

Earthquakes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press