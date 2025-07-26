Cristhian Paredes scores a goal, Timbers beat LAFC 1-0, snap 3-game winless streak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristhian Paredes scored just before halftime, Maxime Crépeau had his third shutout of the season and the Portland Timbers beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Friday night to snap a three-game winless streak.

Ian Smith played an arcing corner kick into the center of the area and Paredes went up high for a header that deflected of the back post into the net to give Portland (10-7-7) a 1-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Crépeau has three saves this season.

Los Angeles (10-6-6) played to a 3-3 tie with the LA Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, on Saturday to snap a three-game win streak.

Hugo Lloris stopped three shots for LAFC.

LAFC’s Eddie Segura (red card) served a one-game suspension. Kenny Nielsen, a 23-year-old who made his MLS debut, started in Segura’s place.

The Timbers and LAFC played to a 3-3 tie April 19.

