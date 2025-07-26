Owusu, Sealy and Escobar score goals as Montreal beats Revolution, snaps 4-game winless skid View Photo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Prince Owusu, Dante Sealy and Olger Escobar each scored a goal on Friday night to help CF Montreal beat the New England Revolution 3-1 to snap a four-game winless streak.

Montreal (4-15-6) went into the game with 15 points this season, fewest in MLS.

Caden Clark tapped a one-touch pass from just outside the area toward the penalty spot and Sealy slammed home a first-timer to give Montreal a 2-1 lead in the 36th. Clark, a 22-year-old midfielder in his fifth MLS season, has a career-high tying four assists this season.

After Jonathan Sirois punched away an arcing cross near the right post and fell to the ground, Luca Langoni skipped a shot from the right-center of the area that was blocked at the goal line by Joel Waterman in the 85th.

New England (6-11-7) is winless, with five losses, in its last six.

Sirois had one save, a diving one-hand stop of a shot by Chancalay, that was deflected by Bugaj, in the 53rd.

Tomás Chancalay gave the Revolution a 1-0 lead with a a first-touch finish from the center of the area in the third minute. Chancalay has scored in back-to-back games for the second time in his three-year MLS career.

Owusu, on the counter-attack, stopped a low entry pass played by Dawid Bugaj with his right foot as he held off a defender with his hip. Owusu then turned and scored on a rising second-touch shot with his left foot as he fell to the ground to make it 1-1 in the ninth minute. Owusu has scored seven of his 11 goals this season in the past eight games.

Olger, who made his fourth career appearance, capped the scoring in the fifth minute of stoppage time with his first goal in MLS.

The Revolution’s Brayan Ceballos (yellow card accumulation) served a one-game suspension.

