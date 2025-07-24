Nashville takes shutout streak into matchup with San Diego FC

Nashville SC (14-5-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (13-7-4, second in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +126, Nashville SC +186, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville comes into a matchup with San Diego FC after notching two straight shutout wins.

San Diego is 12-5-3 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is seventh in the Western Conference giving up 32 goals.

Nashville is 2-1-0 in conference play. Nashville is third in the MLS giving up just 25 goals.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has scored 11 goals and added 12 assists for San Diego. Luca Bombino has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Surridge has 17 goals and three assists for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has scored five goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Diego: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Nashville: 7-1-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Christopher McVey (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured), Anibal Godoy (injured).

Nashville: Maximus Ekk (injured), Jonathan Perez (injured), Jacob Shaffelburg (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Taylor Washington (injured), Tyler Boyd (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press