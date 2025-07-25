Real Salt Lake hosts the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference play

San Jose Earthquakes (7-9-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-11-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -111, San Jose +247, Draw +288; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake faces the San Jose Earthquakes in conference action.

RSL is 7-9-4 against Western Conference opponents. RSL is sixth in the Western Conference allowing 29 goals.

The Earthquakes are 6-7-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a league-high 131 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. The Earthquakes are also third in MLS play with 46 goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Luna has eight goals and two assists for RSL. Johnny Russell has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

Christian Arango has scored 11 goals and added one assist for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-4-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Earthquakes: 2-3-5, averaging 1.7 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 6.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Matthew Bell (injured), Tyler Wolff (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

Earthquakes: Daniel Munie (injured), Noel Arthur Buck (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), DeJuan Jones (injured), Vitor Costa (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press