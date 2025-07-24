Pec leads the LA Galaxy against the Houston Dynamo

LA Galaxy (3-14-7, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (7-11-6, 12th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +106, Los Angeles +223, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Gabriel Pec leads the LA Galaxy into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after scoring two goals against Los Angeles FC.

The Dynamo are 6-9-4 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo have a 3-0-1 record in games they score a pair of goals.

The Galaxy are 2-11-7 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy are ninth in the Western Conference with 91 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Ponce has seven goals and one assist for the Dynamo. Gabe Segal has two goals over the past 10 games.

Pec has scored five goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dynamo: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Brooklyn Raines (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press