Dynamo play the Union to a 1-1 draw on Jack McGlynn’s penalty kick against his former club

HOUSTON (AP) — Jack McGlynn scored on a penalty kick in first-half stoppage time against his former club and the Houston Dynamo played the Philadelphia Union to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

The penalty kick was awarded after McGlynn’s free kick was blocked by Jesús Bueno’s arm. McGlynn’s stutter step sent goalkeeper Andrew Rick diving to his right for a shot into the left side of the net.

Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season in the 15th minute for Philadelphia.

Houston (7-11-6) bounced back after a 3-0 home loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. The Dynamo hold a 5-3-1 home record versus the Union.

Philadelphia (14-5-5) entered atop the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points. The Union have two wins, three losses and a tie in their last six matches.

It was McGlynn’s first matchup versus his former side after Philadelphia traded him to Houston in a cash-for-player trade ahead of the 2025 season. McGlynn made his MLS debut in 2021 and his U.S. national team debut in January 2024. He was part of last year’s U.S. Olympic team.

Houston coach Ben Olsen remains one victory away from 150 career MLS regular-season wins. Olsen ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

