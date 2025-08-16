San Diego FC brings shutout streak into matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes

San Diego FC (15-7-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (8-10-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +146, San Diego +151, Draw +279; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC comes into a matchup against the San Jose Earthquakes after recording two straight shutout wins.

The Earthquakes are 7-8-5 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes have a 3-1-1 record in games they score two goals.

San Diego is 14-5-3 against conference opponents. San Diego has a 8-1-0 record in games it records two goals.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josef Martinez has scored 11 goals and added three assists for the Earthquakes. Cristian Espinoza has two assists over the past 10 games.

Anders Dreyer has 13 goals and 14 assists for San Diego. Milan Iloski has eight goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.5 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

San Diego: 7-2-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured).

San Diego: Anisse Saidi (injured), Oscar Verhoeven (injured), Willy Kumado (injured), Pablo Sisniega (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured), Paddy McNair (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press