10-man Rennes beats Marseille on stoppage-time goal in Ligue 1 opener

RENNES, France (AP) — Rennes scored a stoppage-time winner after playing with 10 men from the 31st minute to beat Marseille 1-0 in the opening match of Ligue 1 on Friday.

Ludovic Blas was Rennes’ match-winner, latching onto a long pass by Quentin Merlin before converting his finish past Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the first minute of added-on time.

Marseille, the runner-up to Paris Saint-Germain last season, failed to take advantage of the sending off of Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal following a challenge on Amir Murillo that sparked a VAR check.

Adrien Rabiot and Murillo both hit shots against the post for Marseille at Roazhon Park and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang couldn’t unlock Rennes’ defense in the first match of his second spell with the visitors.

PSG’s first match of its title defense is at Nantes on Sunday.

