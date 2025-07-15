LA Galaxy host Austin on 3-game home winning streak

Austin FC (7-8-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (3-13-6, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -102, Austin FC +253, Draw +259; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy host Austin aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

The Galaxy are 2-10-6 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have scored 24 goals while allowing 43 for a -19 goal differential.

Austin is 6-7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Austin leads the Western Conference allowing only 23 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Austin won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Reus has five goals and six assists for the Galaxy. Joseph Paintsil has three goals over the past 10 games.

Brandon Vazquez has five goals for Austin. Diego Rubio has scored one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Austin: 2-3-5, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

Austin: Brandon Vazquez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press