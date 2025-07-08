Los Angeles FC hosts the Colorado Rapids in conference matchup

Colorado Rapids (7-9-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (7-5-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -251, Colorado +555, Draw +397; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles FC and the Colorado Rapids square off in conference play.

LAFC is 6-5-4 in Western Conference games. LAFC ranks fourth in the Western Conference giving up just 24 goals.

The Rapids are 6-7-4 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 10th in the Western Conference allowing only 30 goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored eight goals with five assists for LAFC. Olivier Giroud has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Djordje Mihailovic has scored eight goals and added two assists for the Rapids. Theodore Ku-DiPietro has one goal and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-1-5, averaging 2.2 goals, 6.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-6-1, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Maxime Chanot (injured), Hugo Lloris (injured).

Rapids: Sam Vines (injured), Zack Steffen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press