Little green man becomes little green woman with soccer ball for Euro 2025 in Switzerland

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Law-abiding pedestrians wait for the green woman kicking a soccer ball before they cross the road during the Women’s European Championship.

Authorities in the Swiss city of Basel have installed 12 of the altered pedestrian crossing lights at locations frequented by soccer fans while the country hosts the nearly month-long tournament.

Some are located near the soccer stadium, others near the train station.

“They will stay until the end of the Women’s Euro — maybe even a few days longer,” says Nicole Ryf-Stocker, spokeswoman for Basel’s transport department.

Ryf-Stocker said the idea and design was provided by the St. Gallen civil engineering department, while the lights were manufactured by the same company that manufactures Basel’s traffic lights.

“We thought the idea was fantastic and were allowed to use it,” she said.

Basel will host the final on July 27 among other games.

