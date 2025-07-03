Vancouver Whitecaps play the LA Galaxy after shutout win

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (11-3-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (1-13-6, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +155, Los Angeles +156, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles FC 1-0, the Vancouver Whitecaps visit the LA Galaxy.

The Galaxy are 1-10-6 in Western Conference games. The Galaxy have a -23 goal differential, scoring 19 goals while conceding 42.

The Whitecaps are 10-1-4 in Western Conference games. The Whitecaps rank seventh in the MLS with 35 goals led by Brian White with 10.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Whitecaps won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Reus has scored four goals with five assists for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

White has 10 goals for the Whitecaps. Pedro Vite has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 1-6-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

Whitecaps: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: None listed.

Whitecaps: Giuseppe Bovalina (injured), Ali Ahmed (injured), Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Jayden Nelson (injured), Brian White (injured), Sam Adekugbe (injured), Ryan Gauld (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press