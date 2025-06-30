Oliver Giroud admits he “didn’t fit” LAFC, but is eager to “challenge myself one more time” at Lille

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivier Giroud admits his brief tenure at Los Angeles FC was disappointing, although he will cherish the friendships and the trophy he gathered during his year in Major League Soccer.

The 38-year-old striker is eager to play once again in France after 13 years away, and he confirmed Sunday night that he will join Lille to take on one more challenge in his storied career.

The top goal-scorer in the history of the French national team said farewell to LAFC by going scoreless and coming off with what he called tendon pain after 60 minutes in a 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Giroud had a golden opportunity to score in front of goal early in the second half, but volleyed a pass from Denis Bouanga over the bar.

Giroud was still given a standing ovation by the BMO Stadium fans who stayed firmly behind him while he scored just five goals in 38 matches for their club.

“I wish I could have had a bigger impact on the team, on the results,” Giroud said. “At the end, it was a good experience. Obviously I can’t stay longer, so I need a new chapter. I need to challenge myself one more time, and when I had the opportunity to come back (to) France, I just grabbed it. I wish nothing but the best for the club. I tried hard. I tried my best.”

Giroud was under contract until the end of the current MLS season, but LAFC and Giroud mutually agreed to part ways so he could leave on a free transfer. He confirmed he will soon join Lille, which finished fifth in Ligue 1 last season to earn a Europa League place.

“I think the French people are happy that Paul Pogba, myself are coming back in the French league,” Giroud said of his Monaco-bound friend and teammate on France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018.

“If you would have asked me a few years before, I would have answered you that was not the plan to come back, but you never know, and never say no,” Giroud added. “I think this club ticked a lot of boxes for me and for my family. (I) hope that I can be helpful for the team, being a leader and a link-up player on the field, but (also) off the pitch between the youngsters and the staff. I’m excited because we also play Europa League. It’s very positive. It’s a big club in France, Lille. Top five.”

Giroud hasn’t played in Ligue 1 since 2012, when he left Montpellier for the start of his famed six-year tenure at Arsenal. He subsequently won the Champions League and the Europa League with Chelsea before winning Serie A with AC Milan.

Giroud moved to LAFC in July 2024, but he now acknowledges he never fit into the system played by LAFC and its championship-winning coach, Steve Cherundolo — who is also leaving the club this fall.

“If you know football, you understand that in one sense, yeah, I didn’t really fit to maybe the game style, I would say,” Giroud said. “Just being honest. I try to adapt. I try my best one more time, but I can’t do something I’m not used to (doing) and I don’t know how to do.”

Cherundolo favors a transition game emphasizing counterattacks and play up the sides, which doesn’t mesh with Giroud’s 38-year-old pace up the middle. In a scenario familiar across MLS, LAFC struggled to find a playmaker capable of providing service to an elite goal-scorer like Giroud, who excels on crosses in the box.

Giroud was relegated to a substitute role in most matches despite wearing the No. 9 shirt, and he made a major impact in only a handful of outings — most memorably his goal in LAFC’s victory in the U.S. Open Cup final last year.

“We did not use the cross a lot, which is my main strength in the box,” Giroud said. “And yeah, I had the feeling that we would play a lot in transition, so it’s not the best for me. … I know what I can bring to the team, but I know what I can’t do also. I think it’s time to say goodbye now, and one more time to wish all the best to the boys because I love them. I will miss LA, but on the other hand, I’m really excited to have another challenge.”

