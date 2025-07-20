Pec has 2 goals, Yoshida scores in stoppage time for Galaxy in 3-3 tie with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabriel Pec scored two goals and Maya Yoshida added a goal in the seventh minute of stoppage time for the LA Galaxy in a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday night.

Eddie Segura was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the first minute of stoppage time and LAFC played a man down the rest of the way.

LAFC (10-5-7) has its string of three consecutive wins — all shutouts by goalkeeper Hugo Lloris — snapped.

Yoshida flicked in a header, off an arcing ball-in played by defender Mauricio Cuevas, from the center of the area to cap the scoring.

Denis Bouanga scored twice for LAFC. Bouanga has scored at least one goal in four consecutive games and has seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists) during that span.

Pec converted from the penalty spot in the 36th minute and added a goal in the 79th — finishing off a string of quick crisp passes with a first-touch shot from the right-center of the area — for the Galaxy (3-14-7). The 24-year-old Pec, who had 30 goal contributions (16 goals, 14 assists) as an MLS rookie last season, has five goals and three assists this season.

The Galaxy is 8-7-7 against LAFC all time in the regular season.

Bouanga opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, his sixth consecutive game against the Galaxy with a goal. Bouanga perfectly timed his run onto a well-placed ball-ahead played by Ryan Hollingshead a blasted a first-touch shot into the net.

Javairo Dilrosun stopped a low cross played from the left side by Nate Ordaz and then flicked in the finish from the right corner of the 6-yard box to give LAFC a 2-0 lead in the 31st.

On a breakaway, Bouanga outraced the defense and then beat goalkeeper Novak Micovic, who crept off his line, with a rolling shot from near the penalty spot to make it 3-1 in the 67th.

The Galaxy, the defending MLS Cup champions, lost 2-1 at home against Austin on Wednesday to snap their season-long three-game unbeaten streak.

