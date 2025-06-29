US women beat Ireland 4-0 for the second straight match View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Izzy Rodriguez scored in her first appearance for the national team and the United States shut out Ireland 4-0 on Sunday.

Lynn Biyendolo, Yazmeen Ryan and Alyssa Thompson also scored for the United States, which beat Ireland by an identical score in Commerce City, Colorado, on Thursday.

The United States went up early when Biyendolo took a cross from Emma Sears and calmly scored her 25th international goal in the 11th minute. Biyendolo was captain for the match.

“I say this all the time, it’s such an honor to even play for the national team, be a part of camps. But to be captain, I’m going to remember this day forever,” Biyendolo said.

Left back Rodriguez started in her debut and scored on a rebound goal in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0.

After halftime, Sears kept the ball in play and sent it to Olivia Moultrie, who crossed to Ryan for the goal in the 66th minute. It was Ryan’s first international goal.

Thompson came off the bench and scored in her second straight match in the 86th minute.

Rose Lavelle, who is from Cincinnati, was sent in as a substitute in the 87th minute by coach Emma Hayes after the crowd at TQL Stadium started chanting her name. Lavelle scored in Thursday’s match, making her first appearance of the year for the national team after having ankle surgery.

“Emma had said she’d put me in for a little cameo at the end, so that was always the plan,” Lavelle said. “I really appreciated that. I think it’s always special coming home.”

In addition to Rodriguez, Seattle Reign midfielder Sam Meza also started in her debut for the team. Hayes made 11 changes to the starting lineup from Thursday’s match.

Twenty-four players have made their debut for the national team in 24 games under Hayes, who has been tasked with preparing the team for qualification for the Women’s World Cup.

“I think we are still pushing. We want to get a game that we score five goals. But I think that what we want right now is the ability to put anybody into the lineup, and that there’s a consistency and the level doesn’t drop,” Biyendolo said.

The United States was without many of its Europe-based players, including Lindsay Heaps and Crystal Dunn, who Hayes was resting following the European season.

Ireland was also missing a few stars, including Katie McCabe, who was given time off after the season with Arsenal, and Denise O’Sullivan, who plays for the North Carolina Courage and is injured.

“I feel like everybody is not just trusting the process, but carrying out all the things we ask them to do,” Hayes said. “Everybody’s showed themselves so, so well.”

The United States next plays Canada on Wednesday at Audi Field In Washington.

