Neves scores twice and Paris Saint-Germain routs Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0 at Club World Cup

ATLANTA (AP) — João Neves scored a pair of goals for Paris Saint-Germain and the world’s best team overwhelmed one of the game’s greatest players, embarrassing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami 4-0 in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

With Messi facing the team where he spent two seasons before moving to Major League Soccer in the twilight of his stellar career, the European champions quickly erased the Herons’ hopes of pulling off a monumental upset before a crowd of 65,574 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Neves scored his first goal just six minutes into the match, converting a header at the back post off a free kick. The Portuguese midfielder added another in the 39th minute before Inter Miami totally fell apart in the closing stages of the first half, surrendering an own-goal and then watching helplessly as Achraf Hakimi tacked on another in stoppage time to send PSG to the locker room with a four-goal cushion.

It was reminiscent of PSG’s historic 5-0 rout of Inter Milan a month ago in the Champions League final, when the Paris club won its first European title and established itself as the clear favorite heading into the expanded Club World Cup.

The pink-clad fans tried to stir No. 10 with occasional chants of “Messi! Messi! Messi!” but it did little good. The Argentine star spent most of the first half just lingering in the midfield, surrounded by PSG players and barely getting a chance to touch the ball.

Inter Miami’s best chance came early in the second half. A pass to Luis Suárez sent him clear at the side of the net, but the ball slid harmlessly off his foot without a shot. The 38-year-old striker kicked a water bottle over the barrier in frustration, summing up the day for the Herons.

Messi finally connected with Inter Miami’s first shot on goal in the 63rd minute, but it was easily scooped up by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Messi had another chance on a header with about 10 minutes remaining, forcing Donnarumma to make a diving save in the only real threat to his third shutout of the tournament.

PSG advanced to a quarterfinal match next Saturday, also in Atlanta, against either Flamengo or Bayern Munich.

Key moment

The European powerhouses came into this tournament showing little enthusiasm for the added workload at the end of a grueling season. But, right from the opening kick, PSG played like a team that appears intent on capping its already brilliant campaign with a Club World Cup title.

Takeaways

Even with aging international stars such as Messi and Suarez, the MLS club wasn’t in the same league with the European champs.

Facing fierce pressure from PSG, Inter Miami struggled simply to get the ball out of its own half.

PSG held 73% possession in the first half and outshot the Herons 10-0, including six attempts on goal.

