Ousmane Dembélé is not in PSG’s lineup for Club World Cup opener against Atlético Madrid

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembélé was not in the starting lineup for the Champions League winners’ opening match in the Club World Cup against Atlético Madrid.

Dembélé also wasn’t listed among the substitutes Sunday at the Rose Bowl for PSG’s first match since trouncing Inter Milan 5-0 two weeks ago to win its first Champions League title.

The 28-year-old Dembélé is a strong candidate for the Ballon d’Or after his outstanding season for PSG, but he reportedly injured his left quadriceps while playing for France against Spain on June 6.

Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos replaced Dembélé in PSG’s starting lineup against Atlético. Coach Luis Enrique otherwise used the same starting lineup from his club’s blowout victory over Inter on May 31 in Munich.

Dembélé produced 33 goals and 15 assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for PSG’s treble winners this season.

PSG and Atlético are in a Club World Cup group with Brazil’s Botafogo and Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer