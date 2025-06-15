Thorns beat Spirit 2-0, snapping Spirit’s 5-game road winning streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Reilyn Turner and Pietra Tordin scored for the Portland Thorns in a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on Sunday that snapped the Spirit’s five-game road winning streak to open the season.

The Thorns (5-3-4) remained undefeated at Providence Park this season. Portland hasn’t dropped a game at home in eight straight matches dating back to last year.

Olivia Moultrie crossed the ball to Jessie Fleming, who delivered it to Turner out front for a goal in the 39th minute. Turner leads the Thorns with four goals this season.

Late in the first half, Thorns forward Caiya Hanks was brought down by another player on a breakaway and was holding her left knee. After being treated by trainers, she was helped off the field.

Portland was already missing forwards Sophia Wilson, who is on maternity leave, and Morgan Weaver, out for the season with a right knee injury.

Moments after Thorns goalkeeper Bella Bixby dove to save a shot by Makenna Morris, Portland’s Tordin scored to make it 2-0 in the 82nd minute.

The Spirit (7-4-1) have never won a match at Providence Park in 15 meeting.

Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, who along with Wilson was part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at last summer’s Paris Olympics, remains out indefinitely as she deals with a back issue.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer