Biro, Vázquez each score a goal, Austin snaps 8-game winless streak, beats Red Bulls 2-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Guilherme Biro and Brandon Vázquez each scored a goal to help Austin FC beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on a rain-soaked Saturday night.

Austin (7-7-5),which beat Colorado 2-0 last time out, has won back-to-back games following an eight-game winless streak.

Vázquez redirected a cross, played in by Osman Bukari, in the inside of his left foot from point-blank range to give Austin a 2-1 lead in the 51st minute.

Biro opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Owen Wolff’s corner kick was redirected back toward him before chipped an entry pass to Biro, who went up high and headed home a finish from the edge of the 6-yard box.

New York’s Emil Forsberg chipped a shot from the left side into the area that was headed into the net by Vázquez for an own goal that made it 1-1 in the 23rd.

New York (8-7-3) had its three-game win streak — its longest of the season — snapped and the Red Bulls are 1-6-2 on the road this season.

Brad Stuver had one save for Austin.

Carlos Miguel Coronel stopped two shots for the Red Bulls.

