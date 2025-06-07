Joveljic and Sporting Kansas City visit Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City (4-8-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (6-4-5, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -232, Sporting Kansas City +519, Draw +376; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dejan Joveljic leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal outing against the Houston Dynamo.

LAFC is 5-4-4 in Western Conference play. LAFC is 10th in the league with 79 shots on goal, averaging 5.3 per game.

Sporting KC is 4-6-3 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC is 1-4-0 when it scores a single goal.

The matchup Sunday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. LAFC won the last game 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has seven goals and three assists for LAFC. Cengiz Under has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

Joveljic has nine goals and one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-2-5, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Odin Thiago Holm (injured).

Sporting KC: Jake Davis (injured), Robert Voloder (injured), Dany Rosero (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press