Cremonese promoted to Serie A following 3-2 playoff win over Spezia

By AP News

ROME (AP) — Cremonese has become the third and final team to be promoted to Serie A following a 3-2 playoff win at Spezia on Sunday.

Manuel De Luca scored twice and Michele Collocolo also had a goal for the visitors after the first leg finished 0-0.

After Cremonese went ahead 3-0, Francesco Pio Esposito and Luca Vignali scored for Spezia to make for a tense finale.

Serie B champion Sassuolo and Filippo Inzaghi’s Pisa had already been promoted after finishing 1-2 in the second division.

Cremonese last played in Serie A in 2022-23.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

