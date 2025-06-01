Cremonese promoted to Serie A following 3-2 playoff win over Spezia
ROME (AP) — Cremonese has become the third and final team to be promoted to Serie A following a 3-2 playoff win at Spezia on Sunday.
Manuel De Luca scored twice and Michele Collocolo also had a goal for the visitors after the first leg finished 0-0.
After Cremonese went ahead 3-0, Francesco Pio Esposito and Luca Vignali scored for Spezia to make for a tense finale.
Serie B champion Sassuolo and Filippo Inzaghi’s Pisa had already been promoted after finishing 1-2 in the second division.
Cremonese last played in Serie A in 2022-23.
