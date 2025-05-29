Portland rides Kelsy goal to end two-game skid and Timbers beat Colorado 2-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kevin Kelsy scored at 76 minutes and Portland took advantage of a Colorado red card and rallied for a 2-1 win against the Timbers on Wednesday night.

Colorado’s Wayne Frederick was handed a red card after a foul on David Ayala at the 69th minute. Seven minutes later, Kelsy scored the go-ahead goal with the left boot from the middle of the box off an assist from Juan Mosquera.

The Timbers (7-4-5) evened the score at a goal when Antony Alves scored with the right from the center of the box with assists credited to David Da Costa and Felipe Mora.

Colorado (6-6-4) — which saw its two-game win streak end — scored the opening goal at 33 minutes when Djordje Mihailovic scored from the center of the box.

Portland ended its two-game losing streak and won for the first time since May 10 when it beat Sporting Kansas City 1-0. ___

