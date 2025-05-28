Florida takes 3-1 series lead into game 5 against Carolina

Florida Panthers (47-31-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -127, Hurricanes +107; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP SEMIFINALS: Panthers lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Hurricanes won 3-0 in the previous meeting.

Carolina has a 47-30-5 record overall and a 36-11-1 record in home games. The Hurricanes are ninth in the league with 266 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

Florida is 47-31-4 overall and 27-21-2 on the road. The Panthers lead league play serving 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 39 goals and 42 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 5.4 penalties and 18.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press