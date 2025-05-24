Genoa wins at Bologna with a brace from 18-year-old Venturino

Genoa wins at Bologna with a brace from 18-year-old Venturino

ROME (AP) — Genoa won at Bologna 3-1 with two goals from 18-year-old Lorenzo Venturino in the final round of Serie A on Saturday.

The defeat still didn’t prevent Bologna fans from celebrating another strong season, which included an Italian Cup trophy and a Europa League berth.

Bologna was left in eighth place while Genoa was 13th.

Vitinha put Genoa ahead early and Venturino made the most of his first start with two first-half goals, the first of which included some fancy dribbling past several defenders.

Riccardo Orsolini pulled one back for Bologna in the second half.

Later, AC Milan was to finish a disappointing season against last-placed Monza.

Thousands of Milan supporters protested outside the club headquarters earlier after the Rossoneri failed to qualify for Europe and were beaten by Bologna in the cup final.

