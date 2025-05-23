Real Madrid makes Ancelotti’s departure official, calling the coach a ‘true legend’ View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it official on Friday that Carlo Ancelotti is leaving the club after the end of the Spanish league this weekend.

Ancelotti had already been announced as the next Brazil coach but the Spanish club had yet to make any announcement about his departure. Ancelotti had another year left on his contract.

“Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to bring an end to his time as Real Madrid coach,” the club said in a statement. “Our club wishes to express its gratitude and appreciation for a man who is a true legend of both Real Madrid and world football.”

Madrid will pay tribute to Ancelotti on Saturday during the team’s final match of the league season against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Also bidding farewell on Saturday will be veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

“Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great madridista family,” Madrid club president Florentino Pérez said. “We feel incredibly honored to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club’s values in such exemplary fashion.”

Madrid had not released any reaction or statement about its coach since Brazil’s announcement.

The official announcement of Ancelotti’s departure opens the way for Madrid to announce its next coach, who is widely expected to be Xabi Alonso. The former Madrid player recently confirmed he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful years in his second stint with Madrid, which won both the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

Ancelotti also coached the club from 2013-2015. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in more than 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copa del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but has mostly struggled since then. Many Madrid fans blamed Ancelotti for its relatively poor season, saying he lost control over the squad and wasn’t able to get the team ready for the clasicos against Barcelona, which won the league. Madrid lost all four matches against the Catalan club this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer