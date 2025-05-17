LA Galaxy seek first victory of the season, host Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (6-4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (0-10-3, 16th in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +103, Los Angeles +232, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy aim for their first victory of the season when they host Los Angeles FC.

The Galaxy are 0-7-3 in conference play. The Galaxy have a -21 goal differential, scoring 10 goals while allowing 31.

LAFC is 5-4-3 against conference opponents. LAFC is seventh in the league with 67 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

Sunday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has two goals over the past 10 games.

Denis Bouanga has six goals and three assists for LAFC. David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Galaxy: 0-7-3, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

LAFC: 4-3-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Gabriel Pec (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

LAFC: Maxime Chanot (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press