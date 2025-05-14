Hurricanes visit the Capitals with 3-1 series lead

Carolina Hurricanes (47-30-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Washington Capitals (51-22-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -172, Capitals +144; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Hurricanes lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the ninth time this season. The Hurricanes won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

Washington is 51-22-9 overall with an 18-11-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals have scored 286 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank second in the league.

Carolina has a 25-5-5 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 47-30-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 49-7-3 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliaksei Protas has scored 30 goals with 36 assists for the Capitals. Alexander Ovechkin has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 32 goals and 35 assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has scored eight goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press