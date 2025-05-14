Angel City’s Savy King has heart surgery following on-field collapse View Photo

Angel City defender Savy King was recovering from heart surgery following her collapse on the field during a National Women’s Soccer League match on Friday night.

King was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the medical event in the second half of Angel City’s match against the Utah Royals. Doctors who evaluated King discovered a heart abnormality, and she underwent surgery Tuesday.

“She is now resting and recovering surrounded by her family, and her prognosis is excellent,” the team said in a statement.

King’s family released a joint statement thanking the team’s medical staff, King’s fellow players and the hospital medical staff for her care.

“On behalf of our entire family, along with Savy, we have been so moved by the love and support from Angel City players, staff, fans and community, as well as soccer fans across the country,” the statement said. “We are blessed to share Savy is recovering well and we are looking forward to having her home with us soon.”

Players on both sides were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King’s side after she went down in the 74th minute of Friday’s match. She was attended to for some 10 minutes before she was stretchered off the field on a cart.

Angel City said King was transported to the hospital but was responsive and undergoing further evaluation.

“We are grateful to the Angel City medical staff as well as to local paramedics who handled this difficult situation seamlessly,” the NWSL said in a statement on Saturday.

In an Instagram story, Washington Spirit national team forward Trinity Rodman offered prayers for King and her family, adding: “In no world should that game have continued.”

The league said in its statement that it would review its policies to determine if changes needed to be made.

NWSL rules for 2025 state that the league “recognizes that emergencies may arise which make the start or progression of a Game inadvisable or dangerous for participants and spectators. Certain event categories automatically trigger the League Office into an evaluation of whether delay or postponement is necessary.”

There were 12 minutes of stoppage time added to the match. Angel City won the game 2-0.

King, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and had started in all eight games for the team this season.

