LA Galaxy aim for first victory of the season, visit the Philadelphia Union

LA Galaxy (0-9-3, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia Union (7-3-2, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chester, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -158, Los Angeles +375, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek their first victory of the season when they visit the Philadelphia Union.

The Union are 4-1-2 at home. The Union lead the Eastern Conference with 67 shots on goal, averaging 5.6 per game. The Union are also the conference leader with 23 goals.

The Galaxy are 0-5-2 in road games. The Galaxy have a 0-4 record in one-goal matches.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thai Baribo has eight goals and one assist for the Union. Jovan Lukic has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has four goals and one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has scored one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Union: 5-3-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Galaxy: 0-7-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: Ivan Glavinovich (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press