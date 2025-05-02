Sanson on target again as Nice moves into Champions League spots in Ligue 1

NICE, France (AP) — Another goal from in-form striker Morgan Sanson gave Nice its third victory in a row and a 1-0 win over Reims in Ligue 1 on Friday.

A week after he scored twice in Nice’s shock 3-1 win at champion Paris Saint-Germain, Sanson was again on target.

With 15 minutes gone, a cross from the left was only partially cleared and fell perfectly for him to knock it into the empty net.

The former Aston Villa striker missed most of this season through injury but has returned in fine form. Friday’s goal was his third in his last two games.

The win takes Nice above Lille and Monaco into third place. Reims remains 13th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer