LA Galaxy look for first win of the season, visit Sporting Kansas City

LA Galaxy (0-7-3, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (2-7-1, 15th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City +104, Los Angeles +231, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy aim for their first win of the season when they visit Sporting Kansas City.

Sporting KC is 2-5-1 against conference opponents. Dejan Joveljic leads the eighth-ranked scoring team in the league with five goals. Sporting KC has scored 16.

The Galaxy are 0-6-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a -12 goal differential, scoring eight goals while conceding 20.

Sunday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joveljic has scored five goals with one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has four goals over the last 10 games.

Christian Ramirez has scored four goals with one assist for the Galaxy. Diego Fagundez has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 2-7-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Galaxy: 0-7-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Jake Davis (injured), Dany Rosero (injured).

Galaxy: Riqui Puig (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press