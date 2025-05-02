Bouanga and Los Angeles FC host the Houston Dynamo

Houston Dynamo (2-4-4, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (4-4-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -177, Houston +463, Draw +296; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Houston Dynamo after a two-goal showing against Saint Louis City SC.

LAFC is 3-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Bouanga leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with four. LAFC has scored 15 goals.

The Dynamo are 2-3-3 in conference play. The Dynamo have a 1-2 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored four goals and added two assists for LAFC. Marky Delgado has two assists over the last 10 games.

Ezequiel Ponce has scored three goals with one assist for the Dynamo. Amine Bassi has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Dynamo: 2-4-4, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Odin Thiago Holm (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

Dynamo: Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Ethan Bartlow (injured), Pablo Antonio Ortiz Cabezas (injured), Sebastian Kowalczyk (injured), Toyosi Olusanya (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured), Duane Holmes (injured), Junior Urso (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press