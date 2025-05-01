Clear
By AP News
Man United and Tottenham take commanding leads in the Europa League semifinals

The rescue act is on for Manchester United and Tottenham.

Big wins for both teams in the Europa League semifinals on Thursday kept alive their hopes of lifting a major trophy and qualifying for the Champions League.

United beat Athletic Bilbao 3-0 at the San Mames in Spain and Tottenham won 3-1 at home against Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Both United and Spurs have endured miserable domestic campaigns and are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League. But European club soccer’s second-tier Europa League could yet see one of them salvage their season.

