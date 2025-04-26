Chelsea beats Everton 1-0 in Premier League to move into Champions League spots
Chelsea climbed into the Champions League qualification positions by beating Everton 1-0 in the Premier League on Saturday thanks to Nicolas Jackson’s first-half goal.
Jackson scored from just outside the area in the 27th minute to secure back-to-back victories for Chelsea, which moved above Newcastle and Nottingham Forest into fourth place and one point behind third-place Manchester City.
Later Saturday, Newcastle can go back above Chelsea and into third by winning at home against Ipswich, which would be relegated as a result.
There are three more Premier League games — Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, Southampton vs. Fulham and Brighton vs. West Ham — while Aston Villa plays Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium in the first of the FA Cup semifinals.
