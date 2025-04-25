San Diego FC hosts Real Salt Lake in conference matchup

Real Salt Lake (3-6-0, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (4-3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -134, Real Salt Lake +332, Draw +283; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC plays Real Salt Lake in Western Conference play.

San Diego is 4-2-1 in conference matchups. San Diego ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15 goals led by Anders Dreyer with three.

RSL is 3-5-0 in Western Conference games. RSL is 3-0-0 when it records two goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. San Diego won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dreyer has scored three goals with two assists for San Diego. Onni Valakari has two goals and three assists.

Diego Luna has three goals for RSL. Ariath Piol has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: San Diego: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

RSL: Averaging 0.9 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Luca Bombino (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

RSL: Kobi Joseph Henry (injured), Matthew Bell (injured), Javain Brown (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press