Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win as suspended Mbappé is jeered by some fans

Valverde scores late in Real Madrid’s 1-0 win as suspended Mbappé is jeered by some fans View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time goal by Federico Valverde to edge Athletic Bilbao 1-0 and keep some pressure on leader Barcelona in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappé, serving a red-card suspension, was jeered by some fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. He had already been booed after Madrid’s 2-1 second-leg loss to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday, a defeat that eliminated the Spanish powerhouse.

Valverde scored with a well-placed shot into the top corner from the right edge of the penalty area three minutes into stoppage time.

Vinícius Júnior had a goal disallowed around the 80th because of an offside by Endrick in the buildup.

The victory moved Madrid back within four points of Barcelona, which rallied to defeat Celta Vigo 4-3 on Saturday. Third-placed Atletico Madrid stayed 10 points off the lead after losing 1-0 at Las Palmas on Saturday. Fourth-placed Athletic is six points behind Atletico.

Fifth-placed Villarreal, five points behind Athletic with a game in hand, was held to a 2-2 draw with midtable Real Sociedad.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer