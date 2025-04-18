Charlotte FC hosts San Diego FC on 4-game home winning streak

San Diego FC (4-2-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte FC (5-2-1, second in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte FC +127, San Diego +202, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte FC hosts San Diego FC looking to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Charlotte is 4-0-0 at home. Charlotte ranks fifth in the league giving up only seven goals.

San Diego is 2-2-0 in road games. Anders Dreyer paces the third-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with three goals. San Diego has scored 15.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pep Biel has scored two goals with five assists for Charlotte. Liel Abada has two goals and one assist.

Dreyer has scored three goals with two assists for San Diego. Luca de la Torre has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Charlotte: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

San Diego: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Charlotte: Jahlane Forbes (injured), Nimfasha Berchimas (injured), Brandon Cambridge (injured), Nikola Petkovic (injured).

San Diego: Luca Bombino (injured), Emmanuel Boateng (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press