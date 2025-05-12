Graham scores in Dash’s 1-0 victory over the Reign in the NWSL

Rookie Maggie Graham scored her third goal of the season and the Houston Dash beat the Seattle Reign 1-0 on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The loss at home snapped the Reign’s three-game unbeaten streak.

In Sunday’s other NWSL game, the Kansas City Current routed visiting Bay FC 4-1.

After a scoreless first half, the Reign appeared to be upping their offensive pressure, but it was the Dash (3-4-1) that scored first. Maggie Graham finished off a cross from Ryan Gareis in the 57th.

Emeri Adames nearly scored the equalizer for the Reign (3-3-2) in the 77th minute on a half-volley from outside the box but it hit the crossbar.

Houston, which is still finding its footing this season under new coach Fabrice Gautrat, had lost three of its previous four matches.

Gautrat tinkered with his starting lineup, replacing goalkeeper Jane Campbell with Abby Smith. It was Smith’s first start for the Dash after spending the past two seasons with Gotham FC.

Smith was making her first start in the regular season since a serious knee injury in 2023. Campbell hugged her following the game.

Houston had won in Seattle just once before.

Stars come out for Current rout

Dabinha scored twice and the Current snapped a two-game losing streak.

Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga also scored for the Current (6-2-0) in front of a sellout home crowd at CPKC Stadium. Kansas City remained atop the NWSL standings with the win.

Debinha’s second goal of the match came on a free kick in the 38th minute to give the Current a 3-0 first-half lead. It was the 52nd goal of her NWSL career.

“Ted Lasso” stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt led the crowd in a “KC Baby! KC Baby!” chant before the match.

Penelope Hocking scored for Bay FC (2-4-2), which lost its second straight.

