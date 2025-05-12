Brian White scores twice, Whitecaps rally to tie LAFC 2-2 and extend unbeaten streak to 11

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored on a header in the 70th minute and the Vancouver Whitecaps rallied to tie LAFC 2-2 on Sunday to extend their unbeaten streak to 11 games across all competitions.

The Whitecaps (8-1-3) lead all MLS teams with 27 points and hold a five-point edge over Minnesota in the Western Conference. They are 6-0-5 during the streak.

On the tying goal, second-half substitution Ali Ahmed headed the ball into the center of the box and White headed it into the net. White also scored in the 26th minute to pull Vancouver within a goal.

White is tied for the MLS goals lead with eight and has 13 goals across all competitions. He returned to the lineup Sunday after missing a victory last week over Real Salt Lake because of a tight hamstring.

Mark Delgado opened the scoring for Los Angeles (5-4-3) in the eighth minute, and Denis Bouanga connected on a penalty kick in the 19th.

