LA Galaxy look for first victory of the season, visit Austin

LA Galaxy (0-5-3, 16th in the Western Conference) vs. Austin FC (4-3-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 1:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -119, Los Angeles +293, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy aim for their first victory of the season when they visit Austin.

Austin is 4-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. Austin has a 4-2 record in one-goal matches.

The Galaxy are 0-4-3 against Western Conference teams. The Galaxy have a -9 goal differential, scoring six goals while giving up 15.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has one goal and one assist for Austin. Daniel Pereira has one goal.

Christian Ramirez has scored three goals for the Galaxy. Gabriel Pec has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Austin: Averaging 0.8 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Mikkel Desler (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Galaxy: Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Marco Reus (injured), Maya Yoshida (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press