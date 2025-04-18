Sporting Kansas City tries to end road losing streak in game against the San Jose Earthquakes

Sporting Kansas City (1-6-1, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-4-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -105, Sporting Kansas City +245, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City visits the San Jose Earthquakes aiming to break a three-game road slide.

The Earthquakes are 2-3-1 in conference games. The Earthquakes are second in the league with 16 goals led by Josef Martinez with four.

Sporting KC is 1-5-1 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC is 0-4 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Earthquakes won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez has four goals and two assists for the Earthquakes. Christian Arango has four goals.

Dejan Joveljic has scored five goals for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Earthquakes: Averaging 2.0 goals, 6.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Sporting KC: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured).

Sporting KC: Andrew Brody (injured), Nemanja Radoja (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press