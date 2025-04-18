Kelsy leads the Portland Timbers against Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (4-4-0, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Timbers (4-2-2, third in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +138, LAFC +178, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Kelsy leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Los Angeles FC fresh off of a two-goal showing against Sporting Kansas City.

The Timbers are 4-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Timbers have a 3-0-0 record in games they score more than two goals.

LAFC is 3-4-0 in Western Conference games. LAFC ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 10 goals led by David Emmanuel Martinez Morales with two.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antony has four goals and one assist for the Timbers. Kelsy has three goals and one assist.

Martinez Morales has two goals for LAFC. Denis Bouanga has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Timbers: Averaging 1.6 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 1.3 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: None listed.

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Jeremy Ebobisse (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press